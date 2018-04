April 24 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN PLK SEGMENT, COMPARABLE SALES OF 3.2% IN QUARTER

* EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, CO ADOPTED THE NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: