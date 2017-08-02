FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 revenue $1.133 billion versus $1.04 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restaurant Brands International qtrly comparable sales growth, in constant currency, of loss of 0.8% at tim hortons, growth of 3.9% at Burger King

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly Tim Horton total revenues $ 772.3 million versus $759.8 million

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - Qtrly Burger King total revenues $293.7 million versus $280.4 million

* Qtrly system-wide sales growth, in constant currency, of 2.6% at Tim Hortons, 10.6% at Burger King Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

