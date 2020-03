BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International Says In North America, Substantially All Of Co's Restaurants Remain Open

March 30 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL - IN NORTH AMERICA, SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF CO’S RESTAURANTS REMAIN OPEN

* RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL - OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA ARE PRIMARILY LIMITED TO DRIVE-THRU, TAKEOUT, AND DELIVERY

* RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL - NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES ARE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN PRIOR TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL - IN LATIN AMERICA, SOME MARKETS HAVE CLOSED MOST RESTAURANTS

* RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL - RESTAURANTS IN LATIN AMERICA THAT REMAIN OPEN MAY HAVE LIMITED OPERATIONS INCLUDING DRIVE-THRU, TAKEOUT AND DELIVERY

* RESTAURANT BRANDS - COMPARABLE SALES AT RESTAURANTS IN LATIN AMERICA THAT REMAIN OPEN ARE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN PRIOR TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL - CURRENTLY, MORE THAN 90% OF RESTAURANTS IN CHINA ARE ONCE AGAIN OPEN

* RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL - COMPARABLE SALES OF RESTAURANTS IN CHINA HAVE IMPROVED BUT REMAIN LOWER THAN PRIOR TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL - IN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA, SEVERAL MAJOR MARKETS HAVE CLOSED MOST RESTAURANTS

* RESTAURANT BRANDS - COMPARABLE SALES AT RESTAURANTS THAT REMAIN OPEN IN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN PRIOR TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Source: (bit.ly/2Uv2bzh) Further company coverage: