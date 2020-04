BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand Posts QTRLY Total Sales $200.1 Million, Up 5.3%

April 21 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- QTRLY TOTAL SALES $200.1 MILLION, UP 5.3%

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- QTRLY NEW ZEALAND SALES $98 MILLION, DOWN 1.5%

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND-FIRST QUARTER WAS ONLY PERIPHERALLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND-SECOND QUARTER IS SEEING A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- EXPECTED THAT MOST NZ STORES WILL RE-OPEN FOR DRIVE-THRU & DELIVERY SERVICE FROM 28 APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: