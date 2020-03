BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand Says All Stores In NZ Will Be Closing From 25 March

March 25 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :

* ALL STORES IN NEW ZEALAND WILL BE CLOSING WITH EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY 25 MARCH

* 148 STORES ACROSS CO’S KFC, PIZZA HUT, CARL’S JR. AND TACO BELL BRANDS IN NZ TO REMAIN CLOSED FOR AT LEAST 4-WKS

* CO’S 63 KFC & 2 TACO BELL STORES IN AUSTRALIA WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE ON A LIMITED BASIS

* ADVERSE IMPACT OF STORE CLOSURES ON THIS YEAR’S TRADING RESULTS WILL BE SIGNIFICANT

* ALL DINE-IN OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN CLOSED