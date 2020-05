BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand Says Covid-19 Virus Has Severely Impacted Business Over Past 3 Months

May 28 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd :

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- COVID-19 VIRUS HAS SEVERELY IMPACTED BUSINESS OVER PAST 3 MONTHS

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- NEW ZEALAND SALES DOWN NEARLY $45 MILLION SINCE 25 MARCH

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- EXPECT SALES IN NZ TO RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- ESTIMATE IMPACT OF VIRUS HAS COST NZ OPERATIONS IN EXCESS OF $15 MILLION IN LOST EBITDA (AT BRAND LEVEL) TO DATE

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND - NEW FRANCHISE AGREEMENT AGREED IN PRINCIPLE WITH YUM!

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- EBITDA LOSSES FOR AUSTRALIAN OPERATIONS RESULTING FROM CRISIS IN VICINITY OF $A3 MILLION

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- NOT AT THIS STAGE IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE FURTHER GUIDANCE ON FY20 PROFIT RESULT

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND - FY20 YEAR STARTED WELL WITH Q1 TO 31 MARCH PRODUCING A SALES UPLIFT OF $10 MILLION OR 5.3%

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND - Q1 TO 31 MARCH TOTAL SALES WERE $200 MILLION

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- PLANS TO REDUCE NUMBER OF PIZZA HUT NETWORK STORES IN NZ TO 20 BY END OF CURRENT FY

* RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND- IN Q1, NZ, AUSTRALIA & U.S. DIVISIONS MAINTAINED SAME STORE SALES GROWTH WITH SALES INCREASES OF 1.7%, 2.0% & 7.9%