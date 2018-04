BRIEF-Restaurant Brands: Planning C$700 mln revamp of Tim Hortons - Conf Call

April 24 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* IN Q1 TIM HORTONS EXPERIENCED “SOFTNESS” IN COFFEE DEMAND IN CANADA - CONF CALL

* LOOKING TO “MODERNIZE” TIM HORTONS RESTAURANT AND RAMP UP DIGITAL APP - CEO DANIEL SCHWARTZ CONF CALL

* RESTAURANT BRANDS - SAYS EXPECTS TO SPEND C$700 MILLION OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS TO REVAMP TIM HORTONS - CEO CONF CALL

* RESTAURANT BRANDS - EXPECT MOST TIM HORTONS RESTAURANTS IN CANADA TO BE REDESIGNED BY 2021- CEO CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)