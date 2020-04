BRIEF-Restaurant Group Says Executive Directors To Reduce Base Salaries For Three Months

April 6 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group PLC:

* RESTAURANT GROUP - INCREASED FLEXIBILITY IN BANKING FACILITIES, EXECUTIVE PAY CUTS AND CHANGES TO OUR BOARD COMPOSITION

* RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - ANDY HORNBY, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, HAS VOLUNTEERED TO TAKE A 40% PAY CUT

* RESTAURANT GROUP - EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE DECIDED TO REDUCE THEIR BASE SALARIES FOR A PERIOD OF THREE MONTHS FROM APRIL 1

* RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - CONFIRM THAT TRG LENDING GROUP HAVE AGREED THAT THERE WILL BE NO COVENANT TEST AT HALF YEAR

* RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - SANTANDER HAVE INCREASED THEIR SUPER SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO WAGAMAMA FROM £20M TO £35M

* RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - KIRK DAVIS, CFO, VOLUNTEERED A PAY CUT AND WILL SEE A 20% REDUCTION