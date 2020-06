June 8 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group PLC:

* RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION

* RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH OUR LANDLORDS REGARDING POTENTIAL RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS FOR OUR LEISURE ESTATE

* RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - WAGAMAMA, AIRPORT CONCESSIONS AND PUB OPERATIONS ARE NOT AFFECTED BY THESE DISCUSSIONS.