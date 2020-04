BRIEF-Restaurant Group Sees Overall Decline In Group Total Sales Of C. 50% In FY2020 Assumed Down 60% In H1

April 8 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* OVERALL DECLINE IN GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES OF C. 45% IN FY2020 ASSUMED TO BE DOWN 60% IN FIRST HALF

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE HAS BEEN REDUCED TO NO MORE THAN £30M FOR FY2020

* HAS ACCESSED GOVERNMENT FURLOUGH SCHEME TO ENSURE ONGOING EMPLOYMENT OF OVER 20,000 EMPLOYEES

* NOW ESTIMATES UNDER THIS SCENARIO THAT ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 27 DECEMBER 2020 WILL BE BETWEEN £45M AND £55M

* FOOD AND FUEL AND CHIQUITO STATUTORY ENTITIES HAVE BEEN PLACED INTO ADMINISTRATION

* NOW ESTIMATES NET DEBT IN REGION OF £310M TO £320M FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 27 DECEMBER 2020

* FORECAST A MINIMUM OF £60M OF CASH LIQUIDITY THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* RESTAURANT GROUP SEES OVERALL DECLINE IN GROUP TOTAL SALES OF C. 50% IN FY2020 ASSUMED DOWN 60% IN FIRST HALF