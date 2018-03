March 20 (Reuters) - Restoration Robotics Inc:

* RESTORATION ROBOTICS™ RECEIVES US FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR IMPLANTATION FUNCTION

* RESTORATION ROBOTICS - PLANS TO BEGIN OFFERING THE ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONALITY BEFORE END OF 2018

* RESTORATION ROBOTICS INC - RECEIVED U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO EXPAND ARTAS TECHNOLOGY TO INCLUDE IMPLANTATION