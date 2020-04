BRIEF-ResTORbio And Adicet Bio Announce Merger Agreement To Advance Allogeneic Gamma Delta CAR-T Cell Therapy Technology

April 29 (Reuters) - resTORbio, Inc.:

* RESTORBIO AND ADICET BIO ANNOUNCE MERGER AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE ALLOGENEIC GAMMA DELTA CAR-T CELL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY

* RESTORBIO, INC. - WELL CAPITALIZED INTO 2022 TO DEVELOP NOVEL CELL THERAPIES

* RESTORBIO, INC. - COMBINED COMPANY TO FOCUS ON ADICET’S TECHNOLOGY AND CONTINUE OPERATIONS AS “ADICET BIO”

* RESTORBIO, INC. - ADICET WOULD MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF RESTORBIO IN AN ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION

* RESTORBIO, INC. - EQUITYHOLDERS OF ADICET WILL BECOME MAJORITY OWNERS (75%) OF RESTORBIO’S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK UPON CLOSE OF MERGER

* RESTORBIO, INC. - STOCKHOLDERS OF ADICET WILL RECEIVE SHARES OF NEWLY ISSUED RESTORBIO COMMON STOCK

* RESTORBIO, INC. - PARTIES ANTICIPATE THAT COMBINED COMPANY’S PRIMARY FOCUS WILL BE TO ADVANCE ADICET’S UNIQUE CELL THERAPY PLATFORM

* RESTORBIO, INC. - PARTIES ANTICIPATE THAT COMBINED COMPANY WILL CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF RTB101

* RESTORBIO, INC. - UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, COMBINED COMPANY WILL OPERATE UNDER NAME ADICET BIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: