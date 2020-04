April 3 (Reuters) - resTORbio, Inc.:

* RESTORBIO ANNOUNCES DELAY OF ITS ONGOING PHASE 1B/2A TRIAL OF RTB101 IN PATIENTS WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE DUE TO COVID-19 LEVEL 4 ALERT IN NEW ZEALAND

* RESTORBIO, INC. - ENROLLMENT DELAY IS A CONSEQUENCE OF COVID-19 LEVEL 4 ALERT IN NEW ZEALAND