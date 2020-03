March 12 (Reuters) - resTORbio, Inc.:

* RESTORBIO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* RESTORBIO, INC. - HAS NOT SET A TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETION OF STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* RESTORBIO, INC. - QTRLY NET LOSS $0.79 PER SHARE

* RESTORBIO - EXPECTS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF DEC 31, 2019 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES AT LEAST INTO 2022