resTORbio, Inc.:

* RESTORBIO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* RESTORBIO- ANNOUNCED TERMINATION OF FIFTH COHORT IN PHASE 1B/2A TRIAL OF RTB101 IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE DUE TO COVID-19 LEVEL 4 ALERT IN NEW ZEALAND

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $76.3 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 COMPARED TO $91.5 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019