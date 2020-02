BRIEF-resTORbio Says Interim Data From Three Cohorts In Phase 1b/2a Study Demonstrate That Rtb101 Is Well Tolerated

Feb 19 (Reuters) - resTORbio, Inc.:

* RESTORBIO ANNOUNCES INTERIM RESULTS FOR PHASE 1B/2A TRIAL OF RTB101 IN PATIENTS WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* RESTORBIO, INC.- INTERIM DATA FROM THREE COHORTS IN PHASE 1B/2A STUDY DEMONSTRATE THAT RTB101 IS WELL TOLERATED

* RESTORBIO -INITIATED PROCESS TO EVALUATE EXTERNAL OPPORTUNITIES, SUCH AS PARTNERSHIPS, ACQUISITIONS, MERGERS & OTHER FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* RESTORBIO, INC. - ENGAGED JMP SECURITIES LLC TO ACT AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR