BRIEF-Restore PLC Furloughs About 40% to 50% Of Workforce

April 21 (Reuters) - Restore PLC:

* RESTORE PLC - BUSINESS UPDATE AND COVID-19 STATEMENT

* RESTORE PLC - TEMPORARILY FURLOUGHING A NUMBER OF STAFF (ABOUT 40-50% OF OVERALL WORKFORCE) USING GOVERNMENT JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* RESTORE PLC - HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH A £160 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN PLACE WHICH RUNS TO MARCH 2023

* RESTORE PLC - ALL MEMBERS OF BOARD AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS VOLUNTARILY REDUCED THEIR PAY BY 20% AT THIS TIME

* RESTORE - STEPS TAKEN DURING MARCH AND APRIL INCLUDING FREEZE ON CAPITAL INVESTMENT UNLESS RELATED TO HEALTH AND SAFETY AND ESSENTIAL MAINTENANCE