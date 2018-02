Feb 20 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding Ab (Publ):

* RESURS BANK ISSUES SEK 600 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS

* 2.5 YEAR BONDS WILL BE LISTED ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM.

* ISSUED UNDER RESURS BANK‘S MTN PROGRAMME WITH A TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 5 BILLION AND PAYS A COUPON OF 3M STIBOR + 1.35%

* SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE 26 FEBRUARY 2018 AND MATURITY DATE 31 AUGUST 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)