Nov 26 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding Ab (Publ):

* ‍RESURS HOLDING HAS NOW DECIDED TO UPDATE ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS​

* ‍RESURS HOLDING‘S NEW MID-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS ARE: ANNUAL LENDING GROWTH OF MORE THAN 10%​

* RESURS HOLDING AB - NEW MID-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS ARE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO OF MORE THAN 12.5% AND A TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO OF MORE THAN 15%​

* ‍NEW MID-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS ARE - A DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 50% OF GROUP'S NET PROFIT FOR YEAR​