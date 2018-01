Jan 16 (Reuters) - RESURS HOLDING AB (Publ):

* RESURS BANK EXPANDS ITS FINANCING

* ‍EXPANDED EXISTING ABS FINANCING FROM SEK 2.1 BILLION TO SEK 2.9 BILLION THROUGH UNIT RESURS BANK​

* EXPANSION WILL SECURITISE CONSUMER LOANS CORRESPONDING TO ABOUT SEK 3.7 BILLION VERSUS SEK 2.7 BILLION PREVIOUSLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)