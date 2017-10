Aug 8 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding Ab (Publ):

* ‍Q2 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 8% TO SEK 766 MILLION​

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 10% TO SEK 340 MILLION

* GROWTH IN LENDING IN Q2 WAS 14 PER CENT, INCREASING TO SEK 22.3 BILLION, DRIVEN BY BANKING SEGMENTS AND BY ALL GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)