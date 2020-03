March 25 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding AB (publ):

* RESURS HOLDING TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PRESENTS INFORMATION ON ACCOUNT OF CORONA

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE NOT LATER THAN 30 JUNE 2020

* BOARD BELIEVES THAT RESURS GROUP'S STRONG CAPITAL POSITION AND SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION STILL ALLOW SUCH A DIVIDEND