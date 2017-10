Sept 12 (Reuters) - RESURS HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* STRENGTHENED CAPITAL POSITION AFTER RESURS BANK SECURES PERMIT FROM FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

* ‍PERMIT FROM FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY WILL BE APPLIED TO CAPITAL RATIO MEASURES REPORTED AFTER SEPT.12 2017​

* ‍PERMIT IS VALID UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2019​

* ‍DECISION HAS POSITIVE IMPACT ON RESURS HOLDING'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES FOR TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO AND COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO​