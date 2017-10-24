FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resverlogix Corp‍ entered into a Right of First Refusal Agreement with Hepalink USA Inc​
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Resverlogix Corp‍ entered into a Right of First Refusal Agreement with Hepalink USA Inc​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp

* Resverlogix Corp - ‍ entered into a Right of First Refusal Agreement with Hepalink USA Inc​

* Resverlogix Corp - ‍Hepalink USA paid $8 million to Resverlogix in consideration for right of first refusal granted​

* Resverlogix - ‍during first 60 day period, deal may only be terminated upon mutual agreement; thereafter, agreement may be terminated by either party​

* Resverlogix-Hepalink USA granted Right of First Refusal in connection with licensing of right to develop, among others, products having RVX-208 in U.S.

* Resverlogix-Hepalink USA granted Right of First Refusal related to licensing of right to develop products with RVX-208 in U.S. until April 15, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
