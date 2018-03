March 19 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp:

* RESVERLOGIX EXCEEDS FULL ENROLLMENT FOR THE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 BETONMACE CLINICAL TRIAL

* RESVERLOGIX CORP - EXPLORING OPTION OF US ENROLLMENT IN BETONMACE TRIAL AS WELL AS OPTION OF RELYING ON EXISTING BETONMACE DATA TO FILE A US NDA

* RESVERLOGIX CORP - ‍ PRIMARY ENDPOINT READ-OUT OF ONGOING PHASE 3 BETONMACE TRIAL AROUND END OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: