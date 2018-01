BRIEF-Resverlogix, Medison Pharma Ltd Announce Strategic Licensing Agreement

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp:

* RESVERLOGIX AND MEDISON PHARMA LTD. ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC LICENSING AGREEMENT

* RESVERLOGIX CORP - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MEDISON HAS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DISTRIBUTE AND MARKET APABETALONE IN ISRAEL​

* RESVERLOGIX CORP - CO IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE FROM MEDISON, ASCENDING DOUBLE DIGIT ROYALTIES BASED ON FUTURE NET SALES OF PRODUCT IN REGION

* RESVERLOGIX CORP - ENTERED LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH MEDISON PHARMA FOR CO‘S LEAD THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE, APABETALONE IN ISRAEL AND PALESTINE AUTHORITY

* RESVERLOGIX CORP - MEDISON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL REGULATORY, SALES AND MARKETING COSTS FOR APABETALONE IN ISRAEL REGION