22 days ago
July 25, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Resverlogix receives approval pathway from the FDA as to the inclusion of USA patients in the phase 3 betonmace trial

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Resverlogix Corp:

* Resverlogix receives approval pathway from the FDA as to the inclusion of usa patients in the phase 3 betonmace trial

* Resverlogix Corp - ‍receipt of a positive type c written response from division of metabolism and endocrinology products of U.S. FDA

* Resverlogix Corp- ‍agreed to make adjustments to existing betonmace study protocol and to update investigator's brochure and informed consent documents​

* Resverlogix-FDA approval to proceed with phase 3 betonmace trial in USA well timed, should not have major impact on total duration of betonmace trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

