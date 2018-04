April 11 (Reuters) - RETAIL ESTATES NV:

* CAPITAL INCREASE WITH IRREVOCABLE ALLOCATION RIGHT

* CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO EUR 123,365,580 THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF UP TO 1.897,932 NEW SHARES

* BASIS OF 1 NEW SHARE FOR 5 EXISTING SHARES

* INTENDS TO USE THE NET PROCEEDS OF THE TRANSACTION TO REDUCE ITS DEBT RATIO TO A LEVEL OF ± 50%