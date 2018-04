April 25 (Reuters) - RETAIL ESTATES NV:

* FINAL RESULTS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

* EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AND NEW INVESTORS SUBSCRIBED TO 100% OF OFFERED NEW SHARES FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 123.4 MILLION

* DURING SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD WHICH ENDED ON 23 APRIL, 1,669,426 NEW SHARES, OR 87.96% OF TOTAL NEW SHARES OFFERED WERE SUBSCRIBED TO

* AFTER THIS TRANSACTION, NUMBER OF SHARES IN CIRCULATION OF RETAIL ESTATES WILL INCREASE TO 11,387,593