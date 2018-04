BRIEF-Retail Estates Completes First Phase Of Capital Increase

April 25 (Reuters) - RETAIL ESTATES NV:

* FIRST PHASE OF CAPITAL INCREASE HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD WITH IRREVOCABLE ALLOCATION RIGHT CLOSED ON 23 APRIL 2018

* 1,669,426 NEW SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED T AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 65.00 PER NEW SHARE

* 1,142,530 IRREVOCABLE ALLOCATION RIGHTS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN EXERCISED DURING SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD, SHALL BE CONVERTED TO AN EQUAL AMOUNT OF SCRIPS

* EQUAL AMOUNT OF SCRIPS WILL BE SOLD IN AN EXEMPTED PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN FORM OF AN “ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING”

* THIS EXEMPTED PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL OCCUR ON 25 APRIL 2018, IMMEDIATELY AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)