BRIEF-Retail Estates H1 operating result falls to 32.2 million euros

Nov 20 (Reuters) - RETAIL ESTATES NV:

* H1 EPRA RESULT INCREASES BY 18.6 PERCENT TO EUR 22.0 MILLION

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT SEPT 30 WAS 98.2 PERCENT VERSUS 98.1 PERCENT AT MARCH 31

* FAIR VALUE OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AT SEPT 30 AT EUR 1.15 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.07 BILLION AT MARCH 31

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.40 CONFIRMED

* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​36.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MACROECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES DO NOT ALLOW PREDICTIONS ABOUT EVOLUTION OF FAIR VALUE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTIES

* H1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 32.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 23.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MACROECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES DO NOT ALLOW PREDICTIONS ABOUT CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF INTEREST RATE HEDGING INSTRUMENTS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)