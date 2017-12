BRIEF-Retail Estates Purchases Three Retail Parks In The Netherlands

Dec 22 (Reuters) - RETAIL ESTATES NV:

* STRATEGIC PURCHASE OF THREE RETAIL PARKS IN THE NETHERLANDS INVESTMENTS IN THE DUTCH PORTFOLIO INCREASE TO EUR 268.64 MILLION

* ‍INVESTMENT OF EUR 205.44 MILLION, INCLUDING REAL ESTATE TRANSFER TAX AND NOTARIAL FEES​

* INVESTMENT ‍PROVIDES AN ADDITIONAL NET RENT ON AN ANNUAL BASIS OF EUR 13.44 MILLION​

* FAIR VALUE OF THIS INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO EUR 196.70 MILLION ACCORDING TO VALUATION DRAWN UP BY REAL ESTATE EXPERTS OF RETAIL ESTATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)