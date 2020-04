BRIEF-Retail Estates: Retail Trade To Recover From COVID-19 Possibly Around July 2020

April 1 (Reuters) - RETAIL ESTATES NV:

* COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS) - UPDATE

* IT MAY TAKE UNTIL JULY 2020 (SALES PERIOD) FOR RETAIL TRADE TO EXPERIENCE REASONABLE RECOVERY

* TO ASSESS HOW LIQUIDITY AND SOLVENCY OF OUR TENANTS WILL EVOLVE OVER PERIOD OF TWELVE MONTHS

* IS AWARE IT WILL BE NECESSARY TO ENTER INTO CONSULTATION AFTER MANDATORY CLOSURE IS LIFTED SO AS TO DETERMINE WHEN AND TO WHAT EXTENT OVERDUE RENT WILL HAVE TO BE PAID Source text : bit.ly/2w5xmrj Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)