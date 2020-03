March 27 (Reuters) - Retail Food Group Ltd:

* SERIES OF ADDITIONAL OPERATIONAL AND WORKFORCE PLANNING MEASURES ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED DUE TO COVID-19

* IMPLEMENTING REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKING HOURS BY EITHER STANDING DOWN OR REDUCING WORKING HOURS OFMAJORITY OF TEAM MEMBERS

* RECENT DATA BACKS CO’S EXPECTION FOR REDUCTION IN CUSTOMER COUNT ACROSS GROUP’S DOMESTIC FRANCHISE NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)