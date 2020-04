BRIEF-Retail Food Group Further Updates On COVID-19 Impact

April 2 (Reuters) - Retail Food Group Ltd:

* ESCALATION OF MEASURES TO SLOW SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS WITHIN COMMUNITY HAS DIRECTLY IMPACTED FOOT TRAFFIC FOR CO’S STORES

* AROUND 90 DOMESTIC FRANCHISEES HAVE ELECTED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE THEIR STORES

* “HAVE SEEN A CONSISTENT AND INCREASING DECLINE IN MANY OF OUR FRANCHISEES’ TRADING REVENUES COMPARED TO THIS TIME LAST YEAR”

* IN INTERNATIONAL NETWORK, TEMPORARY CLOSURES DUE TO GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS GREW TO 481; 51 REMAINING OUTLETS OPERATE NORMALLY

* REDUCTION IN FOOT TRAFFIC MATERIALLY REDUCED BENEFIT OTHERWISE DERIVED BY RFG & ITS FRANCHISEES FROM LEASES WITHIN SHOPPING CENTRES