BRIEF-Retail Food Group Says 1H18 Statutory NPAT Expected To Be About $22.0 Mln

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Retail Food Group Ltd:

* 1H18 STATUTORY NPAT CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $22.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1H17 NPAT OF $33.5 MILLION

* MICHEL‘S PATISSERIE, BRUMBY‘S AND GLORIA JEAN‘S ARE TRADING BELOW EXPECTATIONS

* ‍1H18 STATUTORY RESULTS TO INCLUDE ONE-OFF COSTS OF ABOUT $7.0 MILLION POST TAX​

* CONTINUING TALKS WITH LENDERS TO ROLLOVER 3 YEAR LOAN FACILITIES OF $150 MILLION, MATURING IN DEC.,2018, TO LONGER DATED MATURITIES