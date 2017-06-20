FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Retail Food Group updates on FY17 outlook
June 20, 2017 / 11:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Retail Food Group updates on FY17 outlook

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Retail Food Group Ltd

* Now anticipates FY17 underlying NPAT growth of c.15% above prior corresponding period (PCP)

* "international operations have continued to enjoy organic growth in FY17"

* Managing director, Andre Nell, will assume company's CEO function given current CEO Gary Alford's decision to retire later this year

* In respect to FY18, co anticipates organic growth to continue, largely driven by its international, commercial and coffee & allied beverages divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

