FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments Q2 FFO per share $0.27
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments Q2 FFO per share $0.27

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports solid 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.27

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp says ROIC has a contract to acquire Monta Loma Plaza for $30.0 million

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp says in addition, ROIC has a contract to acquire following two-property portfolio for $96.5 million

* Retail Opportunity Investments -expects to fund acquisition in part with issuance of about $58.8 million of ROIC common equity, based on value of $21.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.