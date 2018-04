April 25 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp :

* QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S