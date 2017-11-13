FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments to sell $250 mln of senior unsecured notes
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 2:40 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments to sell $250 mln of senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp agrees to sell $250 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp - ‍notes will mature on ten year anniversary of issuance​

* Retail Opportunity Investments-‍proceeds from financing will be used to repay amounts outstanding under $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility​

* Retail Opportunity Investments - ‍to sell $250 million 4.19% senior unsecured notes in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.