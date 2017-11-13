BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments to sell $250 mln of senior unsecured notes

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp agrees to sell $250 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp - ‍notes will mature on ten year anniversary of issuance​

* Retail Opportunity Investments-‍proceeds from financing will be used to repay amounts outstanding under $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility​

* Retail Opportunity Investments - ‍to sell $250 million 4.19% senior unsecured notes in a private placement