BRIEF-Retail Properties Of America Amended And Restated Existing Credit Agreement

April 27 (Reuters) - Retail Properties of America Inc :

* RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA - ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BILLION

* RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BILLION UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA - HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MILLION FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BILLION

* RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC - UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022