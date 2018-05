May 1 (Reuters) - Retail Properties of America Inc:

* RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $0.98 TO $1.02

* MAINTAINING 2018 OPERATING FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $0.98 TO $1.02 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S