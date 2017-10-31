FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Retail Properties of America reports Q3 FFO attributable to common shareholders of $0.25 per share​
October 31, 2017 / 8:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Retail Properties of America reports Q3 FFO attributable to common shareholders of $0.25 per share​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Retail Properties Of America Inc

* Retail Properties of America, Inc. reports third quarter and year to date results

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.03 to $1.05

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Retail Properties of America Inc - qtrly FFO attributable to common shareholders of $0.25 per share​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Retail Properties of America Inc - qtrly operating FFO attributable to common shareholders of $0.26 per share

* Retail Properties of America Inc - increased 2017 same store NOI growth outlook to 1.75% to 2.25% from 1.25% to 2.25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
