BRIEF-Retailer Carrefour nominates four new independent directors

April 11 (Reuters) - Carrefour:

* Carrefour has decided to nominate four new independent directors: Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Aurore Domont, Stéphane Israël and Stéphane Courbit

* To also renew the mandates of Patricia Lemoine, Mathilde Lemoine, Philippe Houzé, Nicolas Bazire and Alexandre Bompard

* “The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Assembly the nominations of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Aurore Domont, Stéphane Israël and Stéphane Courbit,” says Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard in a statement

* “Their experience and diverse profiles, and notably digital and entrepreneurial skills, will be valuable assets to support the implementation of the Group’s transformation plan, Carrefour 2022,” adds Bompard