BRIEF-Retailer Carrefour testing in France model to eliminate disposable packaging

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Carrefour SA:

* Carrefour is testing in France a model which completely eliminates disposable packaging with the LOOP solution

* At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Terracycle (www.terracycle.fr), in partnership with Carrefour and some of the world’s biggest consumer goods brands, announced the launch of the Loop concept – the first e-commerce distribution model based on a deposit system

* The Loop concept involves offering consumers an alternative to single-use packaging in a bid to get ever closer to zero waste and thus reduce the amount of pollution caused by plastics