BRIEF-Reti Telematiche Italiane FY Net Profit Up At EUR 10.9 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 10.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 83.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ISSUES 2020-2024 BUSINESS PLAN

* 2024 EBITDA OF EURO 87-92 MILLION

* FOR 2024 FORECAST REVENUES OF EURO 232-242 MILLION

* GUIDANCE 2020 EBITDA OF BETWEEN EURO 51 AND EURO 56 MILLION

* FORECASTS 2020 REVENUES BETWEEN EURO 165 AND EURO 175 MILLION

* GUIDANCE 2020 INVESTMENTS BETWEEN EURO 28 AND EURO 33 MILLION AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW BETWEEN EURO 17 AND EURO 22 MILLION

* RESERVES TO UPDATE GUIDANCE SHOULD THE “CORONAVIRUS (OR COVID-19) CRISIS” GENERATE MATERIAL IMPACTS ON THE GROUP’S ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)