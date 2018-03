BRIEF-Reti Telematiche Italiane FY Net Profit Up At EUR 11.4 Million

March 15 (Reuters) - Reti Telematiche Italiane Spa:

* FY REVENUE EUR 65.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 11.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSES 2017 DIVIDEND EQUAL TO € 0.020 PER SHARE

* SAYS APPROVES PLAN FOR 2018-2022, SEES REVENUE OF EUR 99-104 MILLION BY 2022

* SEES 2018 REVENUE AT EUR 67-71 MILLION, EBITDA AT EUR 24-28 MILLION

* SEES 2018 INVESTMENTS AT EUR 28 -31 MILLION, POSITIVE FINANCIAL POSITION AT EUR 37-40 MILLION

* TARGETS EBITDA OF EUR 48-51 MILLION BY 2022

* TARGETS NET FINANCIAL POSITION BY END-2022 OF EUR 155-160 MILLION