Nov 29 (Reuters) - Reto Eco-Solutions Inc:

* RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS - ‍PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT $5.00/SHARE, FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $14.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: