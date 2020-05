May 4 (Reuters) - Retractable Technologies Inc:

* RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES - ON MAY 1, CO WAS AWARDED DELIVERY ORDER UNDER EXISTING CONTRACT BY HHS TO SUPPLY AUTOMATED RETRACTION SAFETY SYRINGES

* RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES - TOTAL FIXED PRICE UNDER DELIVERY ORDER IS $83.7 MILLION