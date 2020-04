BRIEF-Retractable Technologies Says Entered Into Promissory Note Of $1.4 mln In Favor Of Independent Bank Pursuant To Paycheck Protection Program

April 22 (Reuters) - Retractable Technologies Inc:

* RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES - ON APRIL 17,ENTERED INTO PROMISSORY NOTE OF $1.4 MILLION IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT BANK PURSUANT TO PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

* RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES - PPP LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 17, 2022 AND BEARS INTEREST AT A RATE OF 1.0% PER ANNUM

* RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES - TO DATE, CO’S MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN LITTLE ELM, TEXAS HAS CONTINUED TO OPERATE DUE TO ITS STATUS AS ESSENTIAL BUSINESS

* RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES - HAS IMPLEMENTED ARRANGEMENTS TO REDUCE NUMBER OF OFFICE STAFF EMPLOYEES WORKING ON-SITE AT PRODUCTION FACILITY

* RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES - BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT INVENTORY, MANUFACTURING CAPACITY, AND ABILITY TO SOURCE PRODUCTS TO MEET CURRENT DEMAND